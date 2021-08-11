Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy growth in the digital realm, robust brand portfolio and prudent inventory management strategies have been aiding the stock. These factors also supported the company during first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. Markedly, the company’s digital business surged 43%, on a comparable basis, and contributed 25% to total sales. Additionally, management highlighted that despite significant operating challenges owing to the pandemic, the company witnessed favorable customer response for its merchandise offerings. This led to higher inventory productivity and less promotional activity. The company remains committed to strengthening digital capabilities, strengthening operational base and expansion of membership programs.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.55.

NYSE:FL opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

