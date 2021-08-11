Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $90.90. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $90.21, with a volume of 5,586 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.64 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

