Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $25,336.80 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FORR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 2,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The company has a market capitalization of $908.82 million, a PE ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
