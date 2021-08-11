Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $25,336.80 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 2,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The company has a market capitalization of $908.82 million, a PE ratio of 82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

