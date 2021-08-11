Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $15,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $26,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.
FORD stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million, a PE ratio of 268.27 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
