Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $15,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

FORD stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million, a PE ratio of 268.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

