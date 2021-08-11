Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FOX will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.