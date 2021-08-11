Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

