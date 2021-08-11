Fragasso Group Inc. Takes $323,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

