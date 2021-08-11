Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 116,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.