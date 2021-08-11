Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

BEN stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

