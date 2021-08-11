Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

