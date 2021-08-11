Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $262.39 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00150929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00157176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.43 or 0.99684306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00854738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 260,193,760 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

