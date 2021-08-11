Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.89. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 485,034 shares traded.

FRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

