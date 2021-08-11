Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Head to Head Analysis

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 6 8 1 2.56 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $38.06, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $14.20 billion 3.95 $599.00 million $0.54 70.78 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.92 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 14.98% 15.07% 6.71% Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Ferroglobe on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

