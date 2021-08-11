Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 6,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,517. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,549,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

