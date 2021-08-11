Freshpet, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

FRPT stock opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,446 shares of company stock worth $4,496,015. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

