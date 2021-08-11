Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,423.50

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,423.50 ($31.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,643.26 ($34.53). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,555 ($33.38), with a volume of 29,963 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,423.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

