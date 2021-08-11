FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.44. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 9,921 shares.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

