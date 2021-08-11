FUD.finance (FUD) Market Capitalization Achieves $220,344.16

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $220,344.16 and approximately $1,895.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for $9.33 or 0.00020255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00880648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00112393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00152653 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.