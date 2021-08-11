FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 7.9% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.83. 359,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,465,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

