Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

