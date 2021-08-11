Fundamentun LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.