FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of BERY opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.28.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,029,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

