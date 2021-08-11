FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.41 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

