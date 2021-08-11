FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $9.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

