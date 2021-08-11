FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.67). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 106.12%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

EYPT stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.24. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

