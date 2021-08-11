FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $120.16 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $122.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

