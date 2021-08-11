FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of TNDM opened at $103.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.