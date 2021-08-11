FY2021 EPS Estimates for Interface, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Interface in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Interface’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TILE opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.