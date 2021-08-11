FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,235.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 897,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

