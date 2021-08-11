FY2021 EPS Estimates for MDA Ltd. Increased by Truist Securiti (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for MDA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$581.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.30 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.52. MDA has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.