FY2021 EPS Estimates for Translate Bio, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Translate Bio in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after buying an additional 101,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

