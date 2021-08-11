FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

