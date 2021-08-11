FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $72.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

