FY2022 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

