FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Decreased by Wedbush

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.34.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.