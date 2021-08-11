FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.72.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.