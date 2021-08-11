FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

