FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Eventbrite by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.