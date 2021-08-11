Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

GLMD stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.