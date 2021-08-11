GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

GAN stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

