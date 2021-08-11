Gas Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $94.63 million and $45.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.34 or 0.00020175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00151185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.91 or 0.99873825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.46 or 0.00849622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

