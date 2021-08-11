Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 138.84 ($1.81). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.77), with a volume of 98,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.57%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

