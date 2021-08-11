General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

