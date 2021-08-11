Genesis Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,915% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 call options.

NYSE GEL opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

