Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. 1,378,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,588,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

