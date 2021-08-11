Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.11% of Genpact worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE:G opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

