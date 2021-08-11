Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gilead’s second-quarter results were better than expected as flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, registered continued growth and gains in market share despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Incremental contribution from Veklury also positively impacted sales. Gilead’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are beneficial. The company is also looking to solidify its oncology franchise. The acquisition of Immunomedics added an approved drug to the portfolio and should enrich its revenue base. However, loss of Atripla and Truvada’s exclusivity is affecting sales. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to affect HIV new starts and switches. The CAR T cell therapy franchise comprising Yescarta and Tecartus is gaining traction too but has a long way to go before contributing meaningfully. Shares have lagged the industry in a year.”

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.85.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.