Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $825.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,134.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

