Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 126,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,134.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.