Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down to $54.34

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.34, but opened at $50.70. Glaukos shares last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 129 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

